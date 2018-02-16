Jay Cutler’s not-so-secret Instagram account will make your day

Former Bears quarterback Jay Cutler has always been standoffish and guarded. He’s also basically the leader of the anti-social media movement.

His wife, Kristin Cavallari, on the other hand, is the complete opposite. She plasters her family’s lives — including her hubby — all over her Instagram account, often posting multiple times a day.

Cutler’s surly personality — which will likely be the biggest influence on his legacy — has made him an internet sensation. With the “smokin’ Jay Cutler” meme and Cavallari posting a nude vacation photo of him on her accounts, Cutler didn’t even need an account to go viral.

There was only one verified “Jay Cutler” account on Twitter and Instagram, and that profile belongs to a greased-up bodybuilder.

At least that was the case, until Cavallari decided it was time to expose a side of Cutler we’ve never seen before.

Cavallari made an “If Jay Cutler Had Instagram” account in August, but it’s picked up steam over the last week.

The account, which Cavallari admitted Friday in her Instagram story that she is the admin running it, features a hilarious glimpse into Cutler’s life.

The best part of the pictures are the basic captions that appeared to have been written by a teenager. Some of the captions include “living my best life” and “they call me #SmokingJay.”

Check out the posts below:

Living my best life A post shared by Jay Cutler (@ifjayhadinstagram) on Aug 10, 2017 at 7:44am PDT

They call me #SmokingJay A post shared by Jay Cutler (@ifjayhadinstagram) on Jan 21, 2018 at 11:21am PST

Cheers, bitches #throwbackthursday A post shared by Jay Cutler (@ifjayhadinstagram) on Feb 15, 2018 at 6:34pm PST

