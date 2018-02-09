Jay Cutler to appear in new Kristin Cavallari reality show — report

Regardless if free agent Jay Cutler finds a landing spot in the offseason, it looks like the former Bears quarterback will still have a job. Cutler reportedly will make appearances on wife Kristin Cavallari’s new reality show.

The former “Hills” star is set to return to her reality-show roots with a new show based on her fashion business and life in Nashville, TMZ reports. Word is Cutler will be on the show, which is expected to begin later this year on E!

A lot might depend on whether Cutler is able to hook up with a team in the offseason. The 34-year-old quarterback came out of retirement to sign a one-year, $10-million deal with the Miami Dolphins after starter Ryan Tannehill went down with an injury last season. Cutler was 6-8 in the 14 games he started and had his typical middle-of-the-pack year.

While Cutler might make some cameos, don’t expect to see the couple’s three children on the show. Cavallari recently said she wouldn’t expose her kids to that.

“I’m very comfortable with being a mom, and I’m proud of the way that we’ve raised our kids,” Cavallari said. “I’ve done a few controversial things apparently, but I’m so confident in my decisions and my kids are happy and healthy, and that’s all I care about.”

If Cutler doesn’t receive free-agent interest, he’ll likely go back to Fox Sports where he was training to become a game analyst before the Dolphins called last season.