Jay Cutler to retire for second time — this time for good: ESPN

Former Bears quarterback Jay Cutler has decided to hang his cleats up for good after 12 seasons, according to ESPN’s Ian Rapaport.

Cutler teased the idea of retiring last season after the Bears decided to release him after eight years of service. He seemed to have moved on from playing and planned to join Fox Sports as a member of the No. 2 broadcast crew which features Kevin Burkhardt and Charles Davis.

But those plans changed in August when the Dolphins were scrambling to fill their their quarterback void.

In a bind after their starter Ryan Tannehill underwent season-ending ACL surgery, the Dolphins signed Cutler to a $10 million deal. He had his typical middle-of-the-pack year going 6-8 in the 14 games he started with a 62 percent pass completion and 14 interceptions.

As far as retirement goes, Cutler, who the Broncos picked 11th overall in the 2006 draft, will most likely remain busy. He’s expected to make appearances in his wife Kristin Cavallari’s reality show.

Cutler will also likely go back to Fox Sports where he was training to become a game analyst before the Dolphins called last summer.