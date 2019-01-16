WR Jeff Thomas says he will stay at Miami instead of transferring to Illinois

Illinois won’t be getting a new playmaker in Jeff Thomas after the talented wide receiver announced his decision to stay at Miami on Tuesday night. Thomas, who said last month that he intended to transfer to play for the Fighting Illini, posted on Instagram that he changed his mind and would continue suiting up for the Hurricanes instead.

“Tuff decision. But I have decided to keep playing Football and earning my Degree at The University at Miami,” Thomas posted. “Huge Thanks to the University of Illinois for giving me the opportunity to accomplish my future dreams. Please with all do respect. Respect my decision, thanks! #GoIllini #GoCanes”

The decision from Thomas comes after a coaching change at Miami that seemingly cleared the way for his return. The receiver had been dismissed from the program by then-head coach Mark Richt in late November, but Richt retired at the end of the team’s season. He was one of three prominent transfers landed by the Illini this offseason along with former Georgia tight end Luke Ford and former Oklahoma receiver A.D. Miller.

New head coach Manny Diaz was clearly happy about Thomas’ return because he posted about it on Instagram, and replied to a tweet about with this response:

🤣🤣🤣 — Manny Diaz (@Coach_MannyDiaz) January 16, 2019

Thomas, who played in high school at East St. Louis, arrived at Miami as a four-star recruit. He recorded 52 catches for 937 yards and five touchdowns in 24 games over his first two seasons.