Jeremy Roenick on CTE: ‘You play the game understanding the dangers of it’

Jeremy Roenick played the game arguably more physical and harder than anyone else.

Throughout the course of his 22-season NHL career, Roenick suffered 13 concussions and was knocked out cold at least four times, he said. The former Blackhawks forward also fractured his jaw twice including one instance when it was broken in 23 places. Stars in his eyes became what seemed like a nightly occurrence.

It’s just part of the sport.

“You play the game understanding the dangers of it,” Roenick told the Sun-Times.

Courtesy of Jason Cakebread/Fat Cake Media.

Roenick hasn’t played in the NHL for nine years now. And at the age of 48, he said he feels “great” despite having his “fair share of head trauma.”

“I played the game how I wanted to and the way I thought was right,” said Roenick, who finished his career with 513 goals, 703 assists in 1,363 games for a total of 1,216 points. “I wouldn’t change it now. And whatever happens, happens. You live life once, you make your decisions and you go with it. And I’m perfectly happy with it.”

The progressive degenerative brain disease found in people who have had a history of repetitive head trauma, known as Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy, or CTE, is the farther thing from Roenick’s mind at the moment. But for other former players like Dan Carcillo and Nick Boynton, it’s something that haunts them.

Carcillo and Boynton have sort of become the face of the concussion and CTE movement in the NHL. They have been advocated for the NHL to better protect its athletes, using Twitter and the Player’s Tribune as platforms to get their message out there.

But Roenick believes the NHL has done enough to protect against head trauma and said “anybody that thinks they can get rid of concussions in this world is living a fantasy.”

“What can [the league] do?” Roenick asked. “You’re never going to prevent concussions. It’s a physical sport. It’s a contact sport … You’re never going to get rid of it in hockey.

“They’ve done as much as they can with the protection and they’ve done as much as they can with the rules when they try to make sure that they can try to get guys to respect each other and protect each other.”

On numerous occasions, Carcillo has called out Roenick, an NHL analyst for NBC Sports, on Twitter for not being more outspoken against the league. Roenick said he doesn’t agree with the way Carcillo has been going about his business.

“[Carcillo] has his reasons of doing what he does and he has his beliefs and he goes through his life feeling the way he feels from playing the game, so he sticks up for what he believes in and I think anyone can appreciate that,” said Roenick, who is in Vernon Hills this week for his youth hockey clinic. “I think some of his tactics are a little off or he could be doing it in a little more positive way. But you have to give him credit and respect him for sticking up for his beliefs and for the people he believes in.”

Roenick added that he doesn’t have anything against Carcillo, however, he doesn’t agree with his “tactics.”

“There’s a lot you can do, you know, and not take on people,” he said. “I think it’s kind of tough. But Dan has been a fighter his whole life and he’s not going back down from anybody. It’s one of the things I love about him.”