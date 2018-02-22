Jeremy Roenick: U.S. women’s win among ‘Top 3 best moments in hockey history’

The U.S. women's hockey team celebrates their gold medal victory after an epic shootout finish against Canada. | Getty Images

NHL great Jeremy Roenick has seen a lot of great hockey during his lifetime, but nothing quite like what he watched during Team USA’s electrifying 3-2 win over Canada in the gold-medal game of the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea.

“It was unreal,” Roenick told TMZ Sports. “I couldn’t feel my feet, I couldn’t feel my legs the whole overtime. It was an amazing atmosphere. The tenseness in this arena was nothing like you’ve ever seen in an Olympic event.”

The NBC hockey analyst gushed over the goal scored by Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson in the shootout.

“You don’t know how unbelievable it is,” he said. “The move she put on in such a tense, high-pressure-packed situation. It’s been an amazing, amazing eight hours here.”

What an amazing goal! And what an amazing game! So many highs and lows, ending with the ultimate high!!! And no, I wasn’t crying during the National Anthem! I had dust in my eyes!! #USAvsCAN #Lamoreaux pic.twitter.com/OdD2fxdEKI — AngryPete (@Angry_Pete_) February 22, 2018

Asked if it was one of the greatest games ever played, Roenick said: “We’re taking male and female out of this equation. This, in terms of what you’re able to overcome and having 10 rookies in a gold medal game, to me this goes down as one of the top three best moments in hockey history.”

Roenick didn’t elaborate on the other two, but we’re guessing the 1980 Miracle on Ice and Bobby Orr’s iconic 1970 Stanley Cup goal rank high on his list.