Jerian Grant hopes locking arms during the anthem is only the start

NEW ORLEANS – Locking arms as a show of unity during Tuesday night’s pre-game national anthem was a step as far as Bulls players were concerned, but just a first step.

According to Jerian Grant, athletes need to do more, and the hope is he and his teammates will be doing just that.

Besides deciding in a team meeting that they would lock arms, the Bulls players are in the early stages of setting up a fund that will help the community. Details were still being figured out, but it’s at least in motion.

“I think [locking arms] was an easy decision for us to come up with,’’ Grant said. “We just want to show unity. We’ve been putting together a fund to also help things, so we just want to show that we’re trying to help make this world a better place.

“There’s a lot of things going on in the community. Stuff that we can help with. I think by shedding a light on it and then doing something about it, I think we’re moving in that direction as athletes.’’

Athletes and the anthem have been a hot button the last year, enough so that NBA commissioner Adam Silver came out last week and said that he expected his players to stand for the anthem. The Bulls will fulfill that request, and said they understood where Silver was coming from.

“But at the same time our players and our player union expressed to [Silver] where we’re coming from too,’’ Grant said. “I feel like whatever teams decide to do they’ll figure it out.’’

Coach Fred Hoiberg said he had no problem with the decision his team came up with on how they wanted to handle the anthem, and also insisted that he didn’t feel it was his place to push his opinion on them one way or the other.

“Different guys talked,’’ Hoiberg said of the meeting. “The veteran guys were most vocal with Robin [Lopez] and Quincy [Pondexter] and Justin [Holiday]. The important thing is everybody came out together.

“The biggest thing was the players. Getting in there and making sure we talked it over before 7:10 [tip-off] hit.’’

Back-to-back-to-back

The Lauri Markkanen minor back issue is now going on day five and still showing no signs of a definite return.

Markkanen, who the Bulls selected No. 7 overall in the aftermath of the Jimmy Butler trade with Minnesota, first experienced back spasms on Friday, and the hope was to have him back for the preseason opener against the Pelicans.

Now, they don’t even feel like they’ll have him up and running in the Friday home opener against Milwaukee.

“He feels a lot better,’’ Hoiberg said. “He was on the floor getting some work in [on Tuesday] but he still has stiffness with that back. We want to get him a couple practices before we throw him on the floor just to make sure this doesn’t turn into a long-term issue. As of right now, he won’t play [Wednesday in Dallas either] and I’d say he’s probably doubtful for Friday’s game versus Milwaukee as well.’’

Expect the Bulls to remain very cautious with injuries, especially when it concerns Markkanen, Kris Dunn and Zach LaVine – the three players they feel are the building blocks in this rebuild.

LaVine is already sidelined as he continues his rehab from a torn anterior cruciate ligament.