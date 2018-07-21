Jesse Chavez has perfect debut for Cubs, his ninth major-league team

Jesse Chavez didn’t have any trouble adapting to his new surroundings at Wrigley Field on Saturday.

And why should he? His trade to the Cubs on Thursday marked the fourth time in his 11-year career that he has been part of a midseason trade. The Cubs are the ninth major-league team he’ll throw a pitch for, with stints in Pittsburgh, Atlanta, Kansas City, Toronto, Oakland, Texas and both teams in Los Angeles.

He has been collecting souvenirs along the way.

“I keep a jersey, try to keep a bag every now and then,” he said. “But you kind of run out of space when you get so many bags.”

Jesse Chavez pitches in the ninth inning in Game 1 of a doubleheader against the Cardinals on Saturday. He retired all six batters he faced to finish the Cubs' 7-2 win. | David Banks/Getty Images

Chavez came on in the eighth inning of Game 1 for his Cubs debut, retiring all six batters he faced in two innings to polish off the 7-2 victory. He needed only 21 pitches.

The right-hander, who wears No. 43, has played the bulk of his career as a middle and long reliever but served as a starter for two seasons with the A’s and one with the Angels in 2017.

Chavez will stick to a relief role for the time being, said Cubs manager Joe Maddon, who sounded slightly awed by Chavez’s staying power in the league.

“Guys like that that withstand the test of time are always interesting to me,” Maddon said. “The staying power is probably durability, not getting injured. And obviously having talent, and I think you wear well. He goes to different clubhouses, and he fits in so easily.”

Chavez was 3-1 with a 3.51 ERA in 56 1/3 innings with the Rangers this season. He has walked only 12 batters and struck out 51.

He has come full circle since being drafted by the Cubs in the 39th round of the 2001 draft. He opted for college instead.

The Rangers drafted him in 2002, signed him in 2003 and traded him to the Pirates in 2006. And despite all his travels, Chavez’s arrival at Wrigley marked the first time he’d been to the Friendly Confines since 2010.

“It’ll be fun to get out there on the good side,” Chavez said. “We haven’t been here. I’ve been in the American League, and we’ve either had them come out or we’ve missed it. Or I got traded.”

Bullpen moves

Chavez wasn’t the only change on the Cubs’ roster.

Right-hander Anthony Bass went on the 10-day disabled list with a right mid-thoracic strain, a back injury that was going to keep him sidelined at least a few games, Maddon said. Bass, who has made 16 appearances this season, is on the DL for the second time.

The Cubs also recalled right-hander Dillon Maples from Class AAA Iowa and optioned right-hander James Norwood. Maples, 27, is 2-2 with seven saves and a 2.79 ERA in 30 relief appearances for Iowa.

Another right-handed reliever, Luke Farrell, was added to the active roster as the 26th man for the doubleheader.