Jim Boylen has staying power … at least more than some of his Bulls players

The only scene missing from the Jim Boylen saga these days is Dennis Hopper stumbling into the Advocate Center late one night and saying to the new Bulls coach, “Now, I been watchin’ how you been breakin’ the colts. But, my friend, you cannot play them all the way man-on-man. They got no head toppers. Cedar Knob? A bunch of mites. Run you off the boards. You got to squeeze ’em back in the paint. Make ’em chuck it from the cheap seats. Watch that purgatory they call a gym. No drive, 12 foot in. That’ll do.’’

Yes, the last three weeks have played out like a Hollywood script, like an NBA reboot of the movie “Hoosiers.’’

New coach takes over, comes in hot and looking to change the culture with a boot-camp mentality, a few players attempt to revolt, and then the buy-in happens, and competitive basketball is the result.

Like it or not, that’s where things stand for the Bulls on Christmas Day.

The players that matter to the front office have bought in to Boylen’s tough love, and there’s a 3-2 record over the last five games to prove it.

Does it have staying power? Who knows, but it has more staying power than many wanted to realize.

So while outside media, bloggers, and even many fans have been critical of all things Bulls since the Fred Hoiberg firing, one quick stop in the locker room and a chat with the players goes a long way in showing just how much backing Boylen suddenly has.

And not just with the players.

Boylen has been completely empowered by the front office, and more importantly ownership, to be the hammer that fixes what they deem a few bent nails.

“I have been in the league awhile,’’ Boylen said on Saturday, when discussing the open dialogue he has with his bosses. “If the time comes where they need my support, I’ll be there for them all night long. Whatever they need. We are connected. Never felt more supported in anything in my life and I appreciate it.’’

As long as the Bulls continue playing with a toughness that the organization is looking for, not only will Boylen make it out of this season, but go ahead and pencil him in for next season with a possible extension coming this summer.

The same can’t be said for everyone currently wearing a Bulls uniform, however.

With the NBA trade deadline about six weeks away, expect a different looking locker room by the time it’s over.

OUT THE DOOR

Jabari Parker – If it was up to Boylen, he would have helped the former Simeon High School standout pack his boxes up last week. Forget being on different pages, these two aren’t even in the same book.

POSSIBLY GONE

Robin Lopez – A valued asset off the bench for a playoff contender with a nice, tidy expiring contract. Lopez is the ultimate team guy, but a second-round draft pick in a return package is the best-case scenario.

Justin Holiday – Like Lopez, a great vet with an expiring contract, and his improved outside shooting has raised his value a bit. Holiday would give a boost to a playoff team looking for bench help.

SUDDENLY SAFE

Kris Dunn – The tough-minded guard is playing with a chip on his shoulder – whether it was the organization firing him up by looking at drafting a point guard this summer or him understanding the importance of Year 3 in the league – Dunn is working his way back into “core status.’’

If he continues that, expect rumors about his future to stop.