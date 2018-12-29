Jim Boylen wants his young Bulls roster understanding the crawl before the walk

When Jim Boylen admittedly stripped down the thickness of the Fred Hoiberg offensive playbook, it wasn’t a slight on the former Bulls coach as much as it was a return to the basics for a group of players he felt needed a reboot.

Before being fired on Dec. 3, Hoiberg’s main obligation was developing his young players, and he fulfilled that, despite a staggering body count of injuries.

Boylen, however, wanted to reteach the second-youngest team in the league from the ground up.

Friday’s win over Washington – coincidentally the fifth victory in Boylen’s 12-game reign – might be the most satisfying for the coach, simply based on how the core pieces started to show a bit of cohesion.

Yes, the sample size of Lauri Markkanen, Zach LaVine and Kris Dunn is still small, but while the final score was the result, the 48-minute journey to get there may have been even more important.

All three players had their moments, and then when they needed big baskets the hot hand – LaVine in this case – was given the ball and allowed the opportunity to finish.

“The main thing is we’re learning how to win,’’ LaVine said of the latest on-the-court lesson. “We’re trying to figure out our spots, stay aggressive … there’s only one ball out there.’’

And in key moments it was in his hands, as the guard finished with 24 points on 7-for-12 shooting, with 19 of those points coming in the second half.

“We don’t know what’s out there yet,’’ Boylen said of a core three that has been more enigma than an up-and-coming trio. “I do know that it’s going to come down to sharing and caring and uplifting each other. I looked at some of the numbers from other teams.

“[Kevin] Durant wasn’t the leading scorer for Golden State last year every game. He had some games that he was the leading scorer. [Warriors guard] Klay Thompson wasn’t the leading scorer for that team. And I’m not comparing our team to theirs. I’m just comparing you’re not going to have the same leading scorer every night if you have a good team.

“You have to have guys that are working the right matchup. You have to have guys that are executing and unselfish. Respectful offense. And that’s’ what we’re going to try to do.’’

A blueprint that showed itself in D.C.

Markkanen finished with 14 points, struggling from long range (1-for-5 from three), but grabbed 14 rebounds and was a plus-nine in the plus/minus category. Dunn was 5-for-12 from the field, finishing with 13 points, but handing out eight assists – the fourth-straight game in which the point guard finished with at least seven assists or more.

And then there was the bonus of the entire evening.

Rookie Wendell Carter Jr., who has been battling with some inconsistencies and admittedly having trouble turning the page, finished with 17 points on 8-of-10 shooting – his best game in almost a month.

“That’s what we’re talking about, sharing and caring, executing our offense with a pure heart, open man gets the ball,’’ Boylen said of developing the young players like Carter Jr. and Chandler Hutchison, as the core three also gain familiarity. “It’s about, ‘I’m going to honor my obligation within everything we do.’ That’s what we talk about and that applies to the 15th guy or the first guy. It’s our job to coach that and I’m going to coach it.’’

As far as LaVine was concerned, as easy group to coach.

“I don’t think anybody is just like, ‘Hey look, I’m the No. 1 guy, nobody else can say so.’ ‘’ LaVine said. “I don’t think we have a team like that, have personalities like that.’’