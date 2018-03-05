Jim Cornelison will sing national anthem at Chicagoland Speedway this summer

Legendary singer Jim Cornelison will return to Chicagoland Speedway for another rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” this summer, the venue announced Saturday. It’ll be a chance for racing fans to hear those sweet pipes that Blackhawks fans have enjoyed before home games at the United Center since the mid-90s.

“The National Anthem is a revered tradition among Chicagoans, especially among Chicago sports fans,” Cornelison said in a press release. “For this reason, it is a great honor to sing ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ on the national platform presented before the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoffs at Chicagoland Speedway. Every year it has become more exciting as the fans have come to embrace being involved in the anthem.”

Cornelison has become widely known around Chicago over the past two decades for his booming anthems before Blackhawks games. He began making appearances at Chicagoland Speedway in 2013, and has also sung the anthem at Bears games. Last year, he did a rendition of “Back Home Again in Indiana” at the Indianapolis 500.

This latest appearance at Chicagoland Speedway will be part of Stars and Stripes Weekend, which is set for June 28-July 1. It’s a four-day series of races concluding with the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Overton’s 400 at 12:30 p.m. on July 1.