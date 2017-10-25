Jim Cornelison to sing at ‘Back Home Again in Indiana’ at Indy 500

INDIANAPOLIS — Jim Cornelison is returning to Indianapolis Motor Speedway to sing “Back Home Again In Indiana” before next year’s Indianapolis 500.

The man with the booming voice is best known for singing his rendition of the national anthem at Blackhawks games.

Cornelison made his speedway debut in May and will be the first performer to sing famed Hoosier song in consecutive years since Jim Nabors retired in 2014. He is a graduate of Indiana University’s Jacobs School of Music.

Next year’s race is scheduled for May 27.