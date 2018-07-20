Jim Thome going to Cooperstown; former White Sox says you should, too

Former White Sox slugger Jim Thome will wear a Cleveland Indians cap when he is inducted into the Hall of Fame.

He just as well could wear a hat representing the state of Illinois, where his roots are.

For Thome, whose 612 career home runs rank eighth on the all-time list, an induction into the Hall next Sunday will be not only about his massive accomplishments but who he is, where he’s from and knowing what it means to his ‘community’ in Illinois. That includes the area surrounding Limestone High School near Peoria, Ill., from where he graduated from but extends to Chicago where he played four seasons, hit a walk-off homer against the Angels in 2017 for the 500th long ball of his career and where he now works as a special assistant to general manager Rick Hahn.

“Peoria, Bloomington, the entire area, to have them go through this as well is so special,’’ Thome said during a conference call Friday. “To share this with them is so special, especially where I grew up with the family roots and values you go through as a kid. All the people that rooted for you when you got called to the big leagues and started having success. I always say where you grew up is who you are. I’m honored and blessed that everybody gets to share this great moment.’’

Jim Thome sits in his Burr Ridge, Ill., home Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018, after his election to the baseball Hall of Fame. Thome hit 612 home runs, putting him eighth on the career list. The five-time All-Star played mostly for the Cleveland Indians. He also played for the White Sox. (Ron Vesely/Chicago White Sox via AP)

It was evident Friday that Thome’s gentlemanly, humble manner hasn’t been lost since he was voted into the Hall on Jan. 24 with Chipper Jones, Vladimir Guerrero and Trevor Hoffman. Jack Morris and Alan Trammell, voted in by the Modern Baseball Era Committee, will be inducted on July 29 in Cooperstown as well.

“The person goes in the Hall of Fame, but it’s so much more than just the guy,’’ Thome said. “It’s about your mom, your dad, your wife, brothers and sisters, friends and coaches. They get to live this with you. That’s the main thing that makes me happy.’’

Drafted by the Indians in the 13th round of the 1989 draft out of Illinois Central College, Thome enters Cooperstown as a first-ballot inductee with 612 homers on his baseball card, 337 of them with the Indians. He’s one of six players with at least 1,700 walks and 1,699 RBI, joining Babe Ruth, Mel Ott, Ted Williams, Carl Yastrzemski and Barry Bonds.

The Sox, the third of six teams he played for, obtained Thome from the Phillies a few weeks after winning the 2005 World Series, sending Aaron Rowand, Gio Gonzalez and Daniel Haigwood to Philadelphia. Thome would slug 42, 35, 34 and 23 homers during his four seasons on the South Side.

Six years after playing his last game as a Baltimore Oriole in 2012, Thome is headed to Cooperstown. And he says you should go there, too.

“The museum is magical,’’ Thome said. “Everyone who loves baseball should go to Cooperstown, give yourself two days and cherish what it is. You’re driving through this country of rolling hills and you’re thinking, ‘Where is it at?’ And when you arrive there is a feeling like no other as a baseball fan. You see this little town, and these baseball stores and the Cooperstown Diner. To go there and now call that home is just incredible.’’

Thome says his life since getting voted in “has been an absolute dream.”

“From the text messages to the people who come up who are genuinely happy, it’s been a great ride,” he said. “When you are elected to the Hall of Fame and see the joy and what it means to your family, friends and coaches …. I don’t want to say my life has changed too much – I try to keep that simple – but it’s been very special to share this with the people you care about and the people who are genuinely happy for you. That means so much.’’