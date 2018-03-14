Jimenez, Cease among eight White Sox roster moves

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The White Sox optioned top prospect Eloy Jimenez to Class AA Birmingham Wednesday, one of eight roster cuts made by the club.

The Sox also optioned outfielder Daniel Palka and infielder José Rondón to AAA Charlotte, optioned left-hander Ian Clarkin to Birmingham, optioned outfielders Micker Adolfo and Luis Basabe to Class A Winston-Salem and reassigned right-hander Dylan Cease and catcher Zack Collins to minor league camp.

Jimenez had an impressive, brief showing in spring training, going 4-for-7 with two homers and a triple — the hits coming in consecutive at-bats against the Cubs and Diamondbacks. He has been sidelined most of camp with tendinitis in his left knee. Cease, who came with Jimenez from the Cubs in the Jose Quintana trade, did not allow a run in three appearances.

Collins, a left-handed hitter drafted in the first round by the Sox in 2016, homered in his last game Monday night against Mariners lefty Marc Rzepczynski.

Eloy Jimenez. (AP)

It stands to reason that Jimenez, an outfielder, could earn a promotion to AAA Charlotte this season and possibly to the majors during the second half of the season.

The moves leave the Sox with 45 players in major-league camp.

Fulmer faces Brewers

The Sox return to Cactus League action Wednesday after enjoying their only day off from spring training, as right-hander Carson Fulmer tries to right himself after two rough and one so-so start.

Fulmer has a chance to be the fifth starter in the starting rotation, but he has allowed seven runs on 13 hits over five innings in his three starts.

Also slated to pitch: Hector Rondon, Chris Volstad, Robbie Ross, Gregory Infante, Chris Beck.

Here is the Sox lineup: Moncada 2B, A. Garcia RF, Abreu 1B, Skole DH, Sanchez 3B, Anderson SS, L. Garcia LF, Narvaez C, Engel CF, Fulmer P.

Left-hander Hector Santiago is scheduled to pitch in a minor league game. Santiago has one run on seven hits over a team-high 10 innings this spring. Santiago could claim the fifth starter’s spot or work out of the bullpen when the regular season begins.