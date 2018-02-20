Jimenez, Robert, Adolfo envision future White Sox outfield

GLENDALE, Ariz. – Eloy Jimenez, prized White Sox corner outfield prospect; Luis Robert, a Cuban center field prospect the Sox invested $52 million in; and Micker Adolfo, a strong-armed right fielder who as a 16-year-old from the Dominican Republic in 2013 signed a team record $1.6 million were talking about the future around the batting cage Tuesday.

That is a conversation most Sox fans have dived into for a year now. It’s a nice talk to have, what with those three players painting a nice outfield picture on Sox future depth charts, and many others seemingly giving a team that hasn’t sniffed a postseason nine years running, a chance to be consistently good in a couple of years.

“Actually just a few minutes ago when we were taking BP we were talking about it,’’ said Jimenez, acquired from the Cubs in the Jose Quintana trade and probably the face of the Sox prospect stockpile as the No. 4- ranked minor leaguer in baseball. “Micker and Luis said, ‘Can you imagine if we had the opportunity one day to play together in the majors, right, left and center field? The three of us together and having the opportunity to bring a championship to this team?’ I think that’s a dream for us and we’re trying to work hard for that.’’

These are the kind of words from spring training that help Sox fans plod through another week of cold, snow, rain and more cold.

Eloy Jimenez (left) and Luis Robert. (John Antonoff/For the Sun-Times)

Patience is key. Only Jimenez has a chance to see the big leagues this season, and all three of them will open in the minors, Jimenez likely where he left off at Class AA Birmingham and Robert and Adolfo at high Class A Winston–Salem, although Robert might be ticketed for low A Kannapolis depending on how he fares during Cactus League games which begin Friday.

Last year, everyone wanted to know when Yoan Moncada would get called up. This year, it’s when are right-hander Michael Kopech and Jimenez getting the call.

“I don’t try to set a date for when I’m going to be in the majors,’’ Jimenez said. “I’m just trying to do my best every day and when God thinks the right time is coming, that’s good for me.”

Since he came from the Cubs organization last summer, Jimenez hasn’t minced words about his perceived readiness for the majors. He toned that down a bit Tuesday.

But Sox outfielder-infielder Leury Garcia played some winter ball in the Dominican with Jimenez and saw first-hand what the fuss is about.

“Man, he’s going to be good,’’ Garcia said. “Tons of talent. Hits with power and it’s not just home runs – he makes contact, he uses the whole field. And he can play defense.

“Personality wise he’s awesome. Good teammate, smiling, happy, enjoying the game.’’

Jimenez, Robert and other prospects will be big story lines as spring training winds down. Coaches, teammates, fans and media are all looking forward to seeing them get playing time in Cactus League games.

All seem optimistic about the future, Jimenez included.

“I’m very, very excited because I know from the time we have here, that when the moment comes, when we can all be in the majors,’’ he said. “The ones that can finally reach that level, we’re going to be good, we’re going to be terrific. I know that.”