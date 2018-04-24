Jimmy Butler back in a Bulls uniform someday? Not as far-fetched as it sounds

MINNEAPOLIS – Everything hurts on Jimmy Butler these days.

Start with the surgically-repaired meniscus in his right knee, and go in every direction from there.

He’s minutes removed from a Monday walk-through – make that a limp-through in his case – and needs the assistance of a Timberwolves public relations staffer just to go from butt to feet when it’s his turn with the media.

There’s obviously a price that goes into the pursuit of winning, and like he did with the Bulls far too often, Butler is once again feeling like he’s the one footing most of that bill.

“I just don’t think there have been many people that have understood how important winning is to me, man,’’ Butler told the Sun-Times. “I just had a conversation about that very thing with somebody – not important who – but I put so much into this game and I only play to win. I don’t play for any individual stats or accolades, any of that. And at times I get lost in how everybody is not built the way that I’m built.

“The same with [Minnesota coach] Thibs [Tom Thibodeau]. People don’t understand that he puts so much time into his craft. He understands what it takes. But sometimes I just look around and I don’t understand how or why you all don’t love to get better the way that I do.’’

And that’s exactly why his stay in Minnesota could be a short one.

Butler, and to a certain extent former Bull Taj Gibson, were brought in by Thibodeau to teach toughness to the likes of Andrew Wiggins and Karl-Anthony Towns. Two young players with high-ceiling talent, but far too often clean knees because of the unwillingness to crawl alongside Butler in that muddy foxhole.

“In evaluating where we were, you’re trying to erase 14 years of losing,’’ Thibodeau said of the Butler effect. “And so we knew we had to add toughness. On top of him being a top 10 player he’s mentally tough and physically tough, and if you look at what our record is when he plays versus when he doesn’t play, it tells you how valuable he is.’’

How about 10-13 (.434) without Butler during the regular season, and 37-22 (.627) with him. The difference between now being down 3-1 to top-seeded Houston in the first round of the playoffs and a path in which they could have easily been a No. 4 or 5 seed.

No wonder Butler has spent much of his first year in Minnesota trying every trick in the book to get his teammates to understand urgency. From bro hugs to tough love, the same leadership style that several young Bulls players resisted before the Bulls traded Butler on draft night last June.

And while he’s seen improvement in his new home, will it be enough when his option comes up after next season and he can opt out for free agency?

“Young guys in this league don’t understand urgency,’’ Butler said. “These guys don’t understand that you never know what the league brings, the times may bring. I think they do understand what it takes to win here and they continue to learn that.

“Decisions I make, the money, my contract, all of that will handle itself. I don’t ever worry about my money. I already have enough money for the rest of my life, so money is never the issue. It’s all about winning.’’

That’s why a return to the Bulls isn’t so far-fetched.

Bulls team president Michael Reinsdorf is a huge Butler fan, and the feeling is mutual. Zach LaVine, Kris Dunn, Lauri Markkanen, and a soon-to-be top pick in this year’s draft, might need some tough love when Butler’s potentially a free agent after next season, so …

“I loved the city of Chicago, and I love the Reinsdorfs,’’ Butler said of that scenario. “I’m forever grateful for them in taking a chance on me, allowing me to become the player that I am today. It’s still incredible to me that I got to hoop in a Bulls jersey. I got to play in the house that [Michael] Jordan built, that [Scottie] Pippen played, all that stuff. That’s because of the Reinsdorfs.

“If the time comes where I say, ‘You know what, I do want to end this thing in a Bulls jersey,’ I think that would be amazing. But it’s all about being wanted and winning.’’

“And no general manager Gar Forman?’’ Butler was asked.

He then laughed and limped away.