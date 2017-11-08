Jimmy Butler says Bulls took Fred Hoiberg over ‘me’

Sounds like Jimmy Butler still isn’t ready to move on from the Bulls.

During an interview with ESPN’s Sam Alipour on a lake in Minnesota, the Timberwolves guard was asked why the Bulls would have traded their best, hardest-working player in his prime.

“I probably went about a lot of things the wrong way,” Butler said. “People don’t work as hard as I do and don’t expect the same things out of the game that I do. And that’s my fault and I’ve learned from that. I said from the beginning – it was either gonna me or the Fred Hoiberg route. And rightfully so, they took Fred. Good for them. I’ve got that game marked on my calendar: Feb. 9 baby, I’m back.”

Butler had a run-in with Hoiberg in December of 2015 when he famously called out his coach for being soft on players.

Butler was traded on Draft night in June and reunited with his old coach Tom Thibodeau in Minnesota. A few days after the trade, Butler let loose on the Bulls organization, telling the Chicago Sun-Times:

“I guess being called the face of an organization isn’t as good as I thought. We all see where being the so-called face of the Chicago Bulls got me. So let me be just a player for the Timberwolves, man. That’s all I want to do. I just want to be winning games, do what I can for my respective organization and let them realize what I’m trying to do. “Whatever they want to call me . . . face . . . I don’t even want to get into that anymore. Whose team is it? All that means nothing. You know what I’ve learned? Face of the team, eventually you’re going to see the back of his head as he’s leaving town, so no thanks.”

Win he is. Though he’s having his worst season statistically since 2014, the Timberwolves are 7-1 in the eight games he has played. Butler sat out two games with an upper respiratory illness and the Timberwolves lost both. Butler is averaging 15.1 points per game after scoring 20-plus for three seasons with the Bulls.