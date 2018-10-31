Jimmy Butler decides to sit out against Utah Jazz: report

Jimmy Butler made it clear before the season began that he wanted out of Minnesota. Yet nearly two weeks into the season, the former Bulls star is still with the Timberwolves.

So on Wednesday, Butler sent another loud message to the Timberwolves’ front office.

Butler decided to sit himself for the Timberwolves’ game against the Utah Jazz, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. While the Timberwolves listed Butler’s reason for being out as “precautionary rest” for general soreness, The Athletic reported Butler made the decision and then informed coach Tom Thibodeau of it Wednesday morning.

It’s only one game now, but this could lead to Butler sitting out for an “extended” period of time, according to the report.

Jimmy Butler wants out of Minnesota. | Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

The Timberwolves expect Butler to travel with them to the Bay Area when they play Golden State on Friday, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported.

Butler’s decision, which comes two days after he dropped a team-high 32 points on 12-for-20 shooting in a win over the Lakers, doesn’t seem like it’s random.

Rockets forward Marquese Chriss and guard Brandon Knight will soon be eligible to be traded once the 60-day window barring deals expires. ESPN reported the Rockets have offered Chriss, Knight and four first-round draft picks to the Timberwolves in exchange for Butler.

While four first-round draft picks might seem a lot for a player who has made it clear he’s unhappy with where he’s at, the Timberwolves’ asking price has remained “steep,” according to ESPN.

Along with the Rockets, the Heat have also recently been in talks with the Timberwolves about Butler.

In six games this season, Butler is averaging 22.5 points and 5.3 rebounds per game, while shooting 50.5 percent from the field and 48 percent beyond the arc.