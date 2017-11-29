Jimmy Garoppolo finally makes it to Soldier Field — to face the Bears

Jimmy Garoppolo grew up a Bears fan in Arlington Heights, cherishing his jerseys of Brian Urlacher and Anthony Thomas. But when he steps foot in Soldier Field on Sunday as the San Francisco 49ers’ starting quarterback, it’ll be the first time there for a Bears game.

“It’s exciting. I’ve got a lot of family and friends going. They’re just as excited as I am,” said Garoppolo, the former Arlington Cowboys, Rolling Meadows and Eastern Illinois standout. “I’s going to be a fun opportunity. The Bears have a talented roster, a good defense. So it’s going to be a good challenge for us.”

The 26-year-old Garoppolo’s first start for the 49ers on Sunday against the Bears — his third start in the NFL — is the latest twist in a whirlwind season. After winning two Super Bowl rings in three-plus seasons as Tom Brady’s back-up in New England, Garoppolo was traded to the 49ers on Oct. 31 for a second-round draft pick. When starter C.J. Beathard suffered a knee bruise and a hip strain late in the 49ers’ game against the Seahawks on Sunday, coach Kyle Shanahan didn’t waste much time naming Garoppolo as the starter.

Garoppolo was 2-0 as a starter with the Patriots last season when Brady was serving a suspension for the Deflate-gate episode — with four touchdown passes and no interceptions and passer ratings of 106.1 and 135.4 before suffering an injury in a 31-24 victory over the Dolphins.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) was in for four plays after C.J. Beathard was injured against the Seahawks on Sunday — and threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Lance Murphy on the final play of a 24-13 loss at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. Garoppolo will start Sunday against the Bears at Soldier Field. (Don Feria/AP)

But running the 49ers (1-10) offense on short notice figures to be a bigger challenge.

“I think it’s getting better week-by-week,” Garoppolo said. “Things are starting to slow down for me. Obviously getting the first-team reps this week, that’ll help a ton. It’s been a process, but I think things are really coming together.”

With his 49ers starting debut coming in Chicago has made it even more exciting, with several friends and acquaintances offering congratulations, re-connecting and asking for tickets.

“I don’t have an exact number for you, but I was getting [a lot],” Garoppolo said. “Some of the texts, I don’t even know how people got my number. It’s always a good thing when you have requests coming in like that. But thankfully, I have a good support staff that has helped me out with that.”

Though his next start will be with the 1-10 Niners, at this point of Garoppolo’s career it’s better than sitting behind Brady on the 9-2 Patriots. The Niners are expected to put the franchise tag (likely a $23 million payday) if they can’t sign Garoppolo to a long-term deal.

“I don’t know if I got tired [of waiting for Brady to retire]. I was eager to play, though,” Garoppolo said. “Being behind Tom and learning from him and Josh. McDaniels, coach Belichick — they’re very smart, very knowledgeable about the game. That stuff is invaluable for me for the rest of my career.

“I’m happy the way things worked out. Going into my fourth year, I was definitely getting eager. But I think things worked out pretty well.”

Garoppolo has made a good first impression in his short time with the 49ers.

“He’s a great kid, lot of talent, awesome guy in the locker room,” said place-kicker Robbie Gould who played for the Bears during Garoppolo’s formative years in Arlington Heights. “He grew up in Chicago right down the street where I live. It’s kind of neat to be able to have another Chicago guy in the locker room to talk about Chicago things. I’m excited for him to go back home and get his first start as a 49er.”

Gould was coy, though, when asked how Garoppolo was looking in practice?

“You’ll find out Sunday,” Gould said.

