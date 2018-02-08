Arlington Heights native Jimmy Garoppolo agrees to largest deal in NFL history

Jimmy Garoppolo won big in his contract negotiations.

The 49ers and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo agreed Thursday to a five-year, $137.5 million deal, according to the NFL Network.

This means Garoppolo will have an average annual salary of $27.5 million over five years with $74 million worth of total guarantees. This is the biggest deal in NFL history on an average-per-year basis, according to the NFL Network.

Multiple reports expected the Arlington Heights native to receive at least $20 million per year.

The big payday comes after Garoppolo got to cash in on the Patriots’ deep postseason run despite not taking a single snap for New England last season.

The Patriots will pay Garoppolo $135,000 for making it to Super Bowl LII. He would’ve been paid even more if New England came out victorious.

Last season, Garoppolo managed to keep a pristine record as the 49ers starting quarterback. After adopting a 1-10 record before the team’s Week 13 game against the Bears, he helped the 49ers close out their season with five-straight wins. Garoppolo completed 128 of his 178 attempts this season, which was good for 1,560 yards. He had his hand in seven touchdowns to his five interceptions and one fumble.

Prior to being Tom Brady’s backup quarterback, Garoppolo played football at Eastern Illinois University and Rolling Meadows High School.

