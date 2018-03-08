Joakim Noah hangs out with old pals Luol Deng, Ben Gordon in Instagram photo
Fans of those fun Bulls teams from the late 2000s will get a kick of the photo that Joakim Noah posted to his Instagram account Thursday afternoon. The Knicks center was hanging out with Luol Deng and Ben Gordon, making it a reunion of three of the most important players from that era of Chicago basketball.
Good time with my zanga brothers. @luoldeng9 @officialbengordon live the gym. The way they trained everyday set the tone for my career. Wearing a bulls uniform was a very special time in my life and they were my first nba teammates. Sharing the court with these guys formed a special bond beyond hoopin.
In the caption, Noah says that wearing a Bulls jersey was “a very special time in my life” and that he “formed a special bond beyond hoopin” with Gordon and Deng. Anyone who saw the way these three battled for each other in the 2009 playoff series against the Celtics, where they pushed the defending champions to a Game 7, knows how unique that team was.
Now Noah is on the Knicks, Deng on the Lakers, and Gordon is retired after a failed comeback in the G-League last year. Time flies, huh?