White Sox trade closer Joakim Soria to Brewers in pre-deadline deal

The White Sox continued their ongoing roster remodel by trading closer Joakim Soria to the Brewers for pitching prospects Kodi Medeiros and Wilber Pérez, the clubs announced Thursday.

Soria is the latest relief pitcher to be moved on the trade market before the July 31 trade deadline. The Yankees recently landed lefty Zach Britton from the Orioles, the Athletics acquired Mets closer Jeurys Familia and the Indians paid a hefty price to the Padres for Brad Hand and Adam Cimber.

Medeiros, the 12th overall pick in the 2014 MLB Draft, is the big name in the return for the White Sox. A 6-2, 180-pound lefty currently pitching at the Class AA level, he’s posted a 3.14 ERA with 107 strikeouts and 45 walks in 103.1 innings with Biloxi this season. Fun fact: He’s the highest-drafted player to ever come out of Hawaii.

MLB.com ranked Medeiros as the Brewers’ 13th-best prospect, noting that there’s uncertainty over whether his unusual mechanics will allow him to remain a starter. When in form, the 22-year-old has a dynamic three-pitch mix including a fastball that sits 92-95 with a plus slider.

Perez, 20, was not included among MLB.com’s top 30 Brewers prospects. The right-hander has posted a 2.01 ERA with 47 strikeouts and 13 walks in 40.1 innings over eight starts with in the Dominican Summer League. That’s a low level for a player of his age, however, which makes those numbers much less impressive.

Still, Medeiros joins a talented group of pitching prospects led by Michael Kopech and Dylan Cease.

Soria, a longtime closer with 220 career saves, was one of the top relievers remaining on the market leading up to the trade deadline. He posted a 2.56 ERA and 16 saves with 49 strikeouts and 10 walks in 38.2 innings for the Sox this season.

His contract includes an $9 million salary for this season plus a $10 million team option for 2019 with a $1 million buyout.