Job 1 for new Bears head coach Matt Nagy — convincing Vic Fangio to stay as DC

Acting quickly to hire Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy as their new head coach came with a dual purpose for the Bears — to sign Nagy before another team did, but also to give Nagy a chance to convince Vic Fangio to stay on as defensive coordinator.

Fangio’s future immediately became the focus once the Bears suddenly hired Nagy on Monday morning. Fangio’s contract with the Bears expires Tuesday, which would make him a free agent eligible to sign with any NFL team. The Bears want him back, sources indicate. But it’s up to Nagy to close that deal.

Hiring the 39-year-old Nagy to develop quarterback Mitch Trubisky and retaining Fangio to continue his work with an improving defense that ranked 10th in the NFL in total yards and ninth in points allowed last season arguably would be a best-case scenario — at least on paper — for the Bears after firing John Fox.

Notably, while offensive coaches under Fox have signed elsewhere — offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains and offensive line coach Jeremiah Washburn in Miami; running backs coach Curtis Modkins with the Broncos — no defensive coaches have left yet.

The Bears defense, which ranked 30th in yards allowed and 31st in points allowed the year before Vic Fangio was hired, ranked 10th in yards and ninth in points last season. (Nam Y. Huh/AP)

Fangio declined a contract extension prior to this season to leave his options open, and might not have returned even if Fox had not been fired. The Packers are considered a possible destination after they fired longtime coordinator Dom Capers. The Bengals, who reportedly were interested in Fangio, instead hired Lions defensive coordinator Teryl Austin on Monday. But that still leaves opportunities with the Lions (unless they hire Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia), Giants, Cardinals and Colts, plus anyone who wants to make room for a coordinator as accomplished as Fangio.

But Fangio, who does not stand on ceremony, expressed interest in staying with the Bears when asked about it last month.

“Definitely interested in that,” he said.

In particular, he said he enjoyed working with this group of players. “They’re really a good bunch of guys,” Fangio said. “My favorite part of the day is getting up in front of them and watching tape with them, or putting in the defenses for the week. I really enjoy being around these guys.”

The Bears haven’t had a defensive player make the Pro Bowl in the last four seasons. But they had several players take a step toward that recognition under Fangio, including defensive end Akiem Hicks, cornerback Kyle Fuller, nose tackle Eddie Goldman, linebackers Leonard Floyd and Danny Trevathan and safety Eddie Jackson among them.

Fuller is a free agent who has expressed interest in returning. Having Fangio back figures to be a lure. But everybody could have something at stake in this situation, particularly Hicks.

“That would suck,” Hicks said last month when asked about the possbility of Fangio’s departure. “Him putting me in this defense and really allowing me to use my skills for the benefit of the team is just awesome for me, because I get a chance to show what I’m capable of.”

