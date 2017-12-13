Joe Buck and wife Michelle Beisner are expecting twins

Joe Buck and wife Michelle Beisner announced they are expecting twins. No, not over the air. Instead, the announcing pair shared the happy news on Beisner’s Instagram page with a picture gallery.

Hi 👋🏼 @boejuck and I have some news…..Coming this Spring…..The most incredible blessings of all 👶🏼💙👶🏼💙 #BuckBoys A post shared by MichelleBeisnerBuck (@michellebeisner) on Dec 12, 2017 at 4:14pm PST

Buck, 48, has been the familiar voice of the NFL and MLB on FOX Sports since 1996. The versatile play-by-play man has been on the call for 20 World Series and five Super Bowls.

Beisner, 41, has worked as both a reporter and host for ESPN and NFL Network. The two were married in 2014.

The couple are expecting the twins this spring. Buck has two children from a previous marriage.