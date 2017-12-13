Joe Buck and wife Michelle Beisner announced they are expecting twins. No, not over the air. Instead, the announcing pair shared the happy news on Beisner’s Instagram page with a picture gallery.
Buck, 48, has been the familiar voice of the NFL and MLB on FOX Sports since 1996. The versatile play-by-play man has been on the call for 20 World Series and five Super Bowls.
Beisner, 41, has worked as both a reporter and host for ESPN and NFL Network. The two were married in 2014.
The couple are expecting the twins this spring. Buck has two children from a previous marriage.