Broncos agree to acquire Ravens QB Joe Flacco in trade: report

The Broncos have reached an agreement to acquire veteran quarterback Joe Flacco from the Ravens in a trade, according to ESPN. The deal, which gives Denver a new starting quarterback as it continues to seek better play under center since the retirement of Peyton Manning, can’t be officially completed until March 13 when the new league year begins. It will likely be for a mid-round draft pick.

There’s little doubt that the Broncos are in win-now mode after hiring defensive-minded head coach Vic Fangio and trading for Flacco. The team’s defense, which is led by star pass rushers Von Miller and Bradley Chubb, figures to be one of the league’s toughest with Fangio calling the shots. The big question is whether Flacco can be the quarterback that GM John Elway has spent years searching for.

Ever since the retirement of Manning following the Broncos’ Super Bowl win three years ago, they’ve struggled to find a replacement for him. Trevor Siemian led the team in passing in 2016 and 2017 while first-round pick Paxton Lynch failed to develop. The team signed Case Keenum to take over for the 2018 season, but he struggled to replicate the success he had just had with the Vikings.

Flacco, 34, had been the Ravens’ longtime starter until Lamar Jackson seized the job from his midway through last season, when he threw for 2,465 yards with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions in nine games. However, he had failed to lead the team to the playoffs for three straight seasons. Their last playoff win came during the Super Bowl run after the 2012 season.

Still, there was little doubt this offseason that some team would take a shot on Flacco given the number of them in need of help at quarterback. The veteran may have lost the job to Jackson but he may represent an upgrade to the Broncos, who need help at the position while they have a strong defense to lead the way.

In his career, Flacco has posted seven seasons with at least 3,600 passing yards and six seasons with at least 20 passing touchdowns. He’s never been a Pro Bowler but the Ravens posted a 96-67 record with him under center. So you can see why a team with strengths elsewhere would see how it can win with Flacco.

The Ravens drafted Flacco with the 18th overall pick in the 2008 NFL Draft.