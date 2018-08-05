Joe Maddon: 7-10 years right amount for one job in one place

Joe Maddon’s former boss might be approaching the end of his run. But what about Maddon himself?

Mike Scioscia, who called a report he’s leaving the Angels at the end of the season “poppycock,” is four months into his 19th year managing Los Angeles. Maddon was asked whether he can see himself or anybody else lasting that long in one spot.

Maddon, in his fourth season and whose contract with the Cubs is up at the end of next year, said “it’s hard to imagine that.”

“I’ve always thought 7-10 years was the right amount of time to do one job in one place, and then you can do another job in that place. Like if you elevate from bench coach to manager, as an example. Or hitting coach to bench coach, whatever you want to call it,” Maddon said. “But to do the same thing for that long, for me it would be difficult, quite frankly. I think there’s a mental shelf life involved with something like that. I think you want to be challenged.”

Cubs manager Joe Maddon talks with the media prior to a game against the Indians at Progressive Field on April 24. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images

Since Scioscia was hired, Maddon’s been in three organizations: working as bench coach with the Angels and managing the Rays and Cubs.

“That’s why the run from the bench coach with the Angels to the manager of the Rays was really important to me at that point for my development, because you do this other job in a rote matter because you’ve done it, done it, done it and you don’t really have this opportunity to test your thoughts or ideas because you’re not making the final decision,” Maddon said. “Then you need to get to the point where you make the final decision and then now you’re carrying your baby opposed to holding somebody else’s.

“All that stuff matters, and I think in a situation, I think 7-10 is the appropriate amount of time to do one thing in one place.”

So will Maddon ask Theo Epstein for a 10-year deal?

“No, I would never, nope,” Maddon said. “I don’t think that would be appropriate.”

Scioscia, whom Maddon worked under from 2000-2005, has a 10-year, $50 million deal that expires at the conclusion of the campaign.

“I know one thing: when he got the job I was his competition. I remember at the time I knew that (then-Angeles general manager Bill Stoneman) made the right decision,” Maddon said. “I also said at that time, (Scioscia’s) going to be there for at least 10 years. So I was right both times.”

Strop day

The Cubs will be dressing in style for their trip to Kansas City. It will be Pedro Strop’s style, complete with chains and flashy gym shoes.

“You’re playing these really, pretty difficult games and it’s a tight race,” Maddon said. “So you start losing your mind a little bit. So just relax, play baseball, have some fun with it. And I’m sure we’ll play a better brand at that point.”

Maddon said his ensemble won’t be complete because the Egyptian snake gold necklace he ordered didn’t arrive in time.

“It’s going to be normal for me,” Strop said.

What do Yu know?

Maddon said he hadn’t heard back from trainer P.J. Mainville about Yu Darvish after his 55-pitch bullpen session. He said the “next, natural” step would probably be a simulated game that would be followed by a minor-league assignment.

No Riz

Maddon held Anthony Rizzo out of the starting lineup, and also gave breathers to Ben Zobrist and Jason Heyward.

“I thought Riz, even though he had a nice day yesterday, I could see it in his face afterwards,” Maddon said.