Joe Maddon expects Anthony Rizzo to start against Cardinals Monday

Manager Joe Maddon expects first baseman Anthony Rizzo to return from the 10-day disabled list and start Monday in the Cubs’ home-series opener against the Cardinals.

In a corresponding move, the Cubs will likely option Efren Navarro back down to Class AAA Iowa Monday.

Rizzo, who has been dealing with a stiff lower back since earlier this month, was put on the 10-day disabled list last week with a retroactive date to April 6. He’s been taking swings in the batting cage since late last week and Maddon said Rizzo is “feeling really well.”

“I watched him workout in the gym over there and he looks fine,” Maddon said. “So I try to trust the guys, I do trust the guys. I ask them questions … When the guys are honest with you, it makes the decision making so much easier. Mind reading is really difficult.”

But with Monday’s forecast showing snow in the morning and chilly low 30-degrees at first pitch at 6:05 p.m., Maddon wasn’t sure how the frigid temperatures would affect Rizzo. The Cubs plan to monitor Rizzo and won’t hesitate to pull him out of the game if his back flares up.

“If he’s ready to roll, we’ll probably play him I would imagine,” Maddon said, “but probably watch him … [With] Anthony coming back in, [I’ll ask him] in the fifth inning, ‘How are you doing?’ Does he need to be brought back in slowly? I’m not sure. So, we’ll just play that by ear.”

The Cubs filled Rizzo’s void on first base with a few candidates including Ben Zobrist, who made two starts there, and Kris Bryant, who started on first Friday. But Victor Caratini has been the team’s main interim first baseman making four starts there since April 6.