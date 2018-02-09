2-Minute Drill: Joe’s here to stay, Jimmy G gets paid, Kate Upton says #MeToo

Cubs manager Joe Maddon isn't going anywhere soon, according to our fan poll. | Getty Images

Catching you up on the latest news, trending topics and meaningless minutiae we all love to talk about in less than 120 seconds.

It’s snowing. Stay in and read the internet all day … Joe Maddon isn’t going anywhere soon, so say you … Bulls pretty quiet at trade deadline … And then there’s the Cavs! … Derrick Rose could be reunited with Thibs in Minnesota … Jimmy G, the G is for gets paid, signs richest NFL contract … You don’t even want to know what the Blackhawks did last night … Brewers are trying hard to shut down Wrigley North this season … Let the Games begin, but not without its first controversy … Supermodel Kate Upton accuses Guess co-founder of sexual harassment … This piece about the bromance between Lenny Dykstra and Charlie Sheen will blow your mind … While you were sleeping, the government shut down and then reopened … There are a lot of twins at this Chicago suburban high school.

Spoiler alert

Good morning Canada! The opening ceremony is LIVE #PyeongChang2018 Tune in here: https://t.co/U7muk6xuVY pic.twitter.com/Ri1T5Nf1aF — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) February 9, 2018

Coming together

Historical moment as Korean athletes unite as one as they march into #PyeongChang2018

우리 선수들이 #2018평창 동계올림픽 개회식 선수 입장의 마지막을 장식했습니다. 감격적인 순간입니다!#OlympicTruce #Peace4me #평화올림픽 pic.twitter.com/p1G8tbf4W6 — PyeongChang 2018 (@pyeongchang2018) February 9, 2018

Now you see me …

Move of the Night: Jaylen Brown with the behind the back dribble and dunk! He finished with 18 PTS, 4 REBS, 3 3PTS, 3 ASTS, 1 BLK & 1 STL

pic.twitter.com/eH3KjSIuHJ — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) February 9, 2018

Welcome back

Dwyane Wade​ & Gabrielle Union​ excited to be back in Wade County! pic.twitter.com/OfTQFzvg14 — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) February 9, 2018

Nailed it

Amateur sketch from witness helps Pa. police identify theft suspect https://t.co/XIcGiK9bWS pic.twitter.com/7gAdIW7Hwa — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 9, 2018

