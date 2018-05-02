Joe Maddon likes Cubs’ position as team heads to St. Louis for tough series

As the Cubs wrapped up their homestand with consecutive losses to the Colorado Rockies, manager Joe Maddon could take solace in the fact things could look a lot worse for his club under the circumstances.

The circumstances include scoring three or fewer runs in each of the last eight games and new pitcher Yu Darvish’s continued struggles.

“I don’t get too wound up on anything,” Maddon said, pointing to the early date on the baseball calendar. “I’m just happy we’re in the position we’re in right now.”

For all the trouble scoring runs over the past week, the Cubs won five of those eight games, including a 5-2 homestand against the Brewers and Rockies.

Cubs shortstop Addison Russell after striking out in the seventh inning Wednesday.

“And we haven’t hit for a week,” Maddon said, “So there’s a silver lining.”

They were tied for first place in the National League Central until Wednesday’s 11-2 loss. And heading into Friday’s series opener in St. Louis, they’re 16-12 despite a host of early season adversity that included short-term injuries to Anthony Rizzo, Ben Zobrist and Kris Bryant.

But you should see the other guys in the National League that were supposed to be pennant favorites. The NL West-favored Dodgers and NL East-favorite Nationals both are fourth in their respective divisions with losing records.

“I know the Dodgers are absolutely banged up,” Maddon said of the team that just lost its All-Star shortstop (Corey Seager) to a season-ending elbow injury. “And so are the Nationals.

“If they’re playing full gorilla, and they’re having that kind of issue that’s different. But when you’re not, then you know that as you get people well, you’ve just got to keep your head above water.”

Could it be a race to see if Darvish and the Cubs’ bats get well before the Dodgers and Nats? And what about the early rising Mets and Diamondbacks?

Maddon remembers well how deep the Cubs were buried at the break last year before surging into October.

“I think last year what we did in the second half last year was a perfect example,” he said. “It’s way too early for me to get excited or diminished.”