Joe Maddon managing tree influences National League East race, Cubs’ October?

Phillies manager Gabe Kapler didn’t manage a big-league game until this year.

But his managing career may have started in 2009 and ’10 as a bench player for the Rays and their still-fresh manager at the time, Joe Maddon.

“He’s as influential as anybody I’ve been around in baseball,” said Kapler, who paid close attention to Maddon’s maneuvers and often picked his brain those final two seasons of his playing career. “He made a huge impact on my career.”

Kapler survived a rocky first week of the season to have the Phillies in striking distance of the top of the National League East in June — chasing another first-year manager from the Maddon tree, Dave Martinez with the Nationals.

Kapler

“I still follow Joe, and we talk occasionally, and he’s given me some really important advice,” said Kapler, whose persistent optimism might cause even the Cubs manager to blush. “The most important way he’s influenced my style is that he told me to embrace being different, that it’s to going to be helpful to try to be like other managers because you’re not like other managers.

“His example was that he’s not like other managers, too. And that he was OK with that. Just like many trailblazers, it just sort of gives you the confidence that you don’t have to walk the same path as everybody else to be effective.”

Nobody would accuse Kapler of that after watching his first two months managing, with his use of extreme defensive shifts and some early head-scratching pitching moves – including a muffed call to the bullpen that first week when he needed a reliever who had not warmed up.

Former Cub Jake Arrieta was impressed from the start with his new manager – and not just because they share a lot of the same fitness and nutrition disciplines.

“He’s super upbeat and positive. Just very engaged,” Arrieta said. “His leadership has been impressive.”

As much as Kapler has been influenced by Maddon, he has yet to involve zoo animals in his managing.

“Not because I don’t think it’s a good way of influencing people,” he said. “Just because I haven’t had time to go to the zoo or go to the pet store. I don’t know what the right move is there.”