Joe Maddon says Braves-Cubs game should not have been played

Baseball wasn’t meant to be played on cold, rainy days, and Joe Maddon didn’t even think the Cubs should have been on the field for their 14-10 comeback win Saturday.

“I give both teams a lot of credit under the circumstances,” Maddon said, “because that game should not have been played.”

The 3-hour, 43-minute game started at 1:22 p.m. with 38-degree weather, 28-degree wind chills and wind gusting out of the northeast at 24 mph.

The temperature dropped to 37 degrees in the fourth inning with wind chills at 25.

Pitchers suffered the most from the conditions. Both teams combined to issue 18 walks, throw four wild pitches and hit two batters. There were also four errors in the field.

“I had an idea of where the ball was gonna go but no real pinpoint control,” reliever Eddie Butler said. “So just ended up attacking the zone as much as possible and try to let them get themselves out.”

Maddon said the conditions were the worst he’s ever managed in.

“I thought the 2008 World Series was the worst weather game I ever participated in,” he said. “I think it just got surpassed. That’s not baseball weather. The elements were horrific to play baseball. It’s not conducive.

“We’ll do what we’re asked or told to, but that was the worst elements I’ve ever participated in in a baseball game. Ever. And I’ve been in some pretty bad stuff.”

Starter struggles

Jose Quintana was used to getting no-decisions after quality starts with the White Sox.

On Saturday, his luck tilted the other direction for a change. Quintana didn’t factor in the decision despite giving up seven runs in 2 1/3 innings.

“That’s lucky,” Quintana said. “It was a very special game for us. Everybody knows it was a tough game for me with the weather. But I need to do my job.

“It was a tough day. But it’s not about me, and I’m excited we got the ‘W’ after that.”

The Cubs starting pitching hasn’t lived up to expectations so far this season, and they’ve especially struggled in the last week.

Jon Lester gave up four runs in five innings Wednesday, and Yu Darvish melted down after 4 2/3 innings Friday.

“We haven’t gotten any depth,” Maddon said. “And I look at that and we’re surviving so I look at that as a positive. These guys are so good, they’re going to turn it on and get on a nice little roll.”

Almora returns

Albert Almora was a late addition to the lineup Saturday after missing Friday’s game due to illness.

He immediately made his presence felt with a diving catch in center field in the first inning that saved at least one run. Then Almora tied the game 1-1 by blasting a solo home run to left field – despite the 24 mph winds – in the bottom half of the first.

Victor Caratini was originally slated to start the game at first base, with Ian Happ in center and Ben Zobrist in left. Instead, Almora came in to bat second, Zobrist moved to first and Caratini came out of the lineup.

The home run was Almora’s first of the season.