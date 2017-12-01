Joe Maddon: Jake Arrieta is ‘probably gone’

It would really come as no surprise to anyone if the Cubs and Jake Arrieta part ways this offseason, as the 31-year-old pitcher seeks longer security in the free-agent market.

It’s just sobering to hear it from the guy who managed him the past three seasons.

Appearing on “Spiegel & Parkins” on The Score 670, Cubs manager Joe Maddon was asked about some of the offseason moves and how active the Cubs would be in the offseason.

Maddon responded: “As active as we’ve always been. Our guys are always looking to make things better. I can’t tell you specifically. Of course, Jake’s probably gone. I don’t know what’s up with Wade [Davis] and those kinds of guys. So, of course if they leave and they’re gone, we’re going to have to do something about it.”

Arrieta, who turns 32 in March, has gone 58-26 under Maddon the past three seasons. The 2015 NL Cy Young winner and agent Scott Boras are likely seeking a deal of six or more years. The Cubs are hoping for less.

In an attempt to add more depth to the Cubs bullpen, the team agreed to terms with left-handed reliever Dario Alvarez on Friday.

Alvarez, 28, made 20 relief appearances with the Rangers last season, going 2-0 with three holds and a 2.76 ERA. He also went 2-0 with a 2.33 ERA in his 17 relief appearances with Class AAA Round Rock last season.

The Cubs are Alvarez’s fifth team. he has spent all or part of four seasons in the majors with the Mets (2014-15), the Braves (2016) and the Rangers (2016-17), going 6-1 with a 5.06 ERA in 56 relief outings. He is 27-17 with five saves and a 2.92 ERA (131 ER/404.1 IP) in 181 career minor league appearances, 136 in relief.