Joe Maddon stresses Brandon Morrow just needs rest

Joe Maddon wants his relievers to tell the truth. He said that’s why Brandon Morrow hasn’t closed the last two games.

Before Sunday’s game against the Pirates, Maddon said “I think” Morrow would be available. Maddon stressed again his closer isn’t injured, and that he wanted to give Morrow rest.

And that desire comes partly from Morrow’s honesty.

Maddon said he asks relievers all the time how they’re feeling, and usually the response is that they’re good to pitch and how they want the ball. But if they’re not, Maddon wants to know what’s really going on. And, apparently, that’s what he’s getting from Morrow.

Joe Maddon stressed again that Brandon Morrow just needs rest and isn't hurt. | AP

“I think he’s been pretty honest with me that he’s been a little bit, again, he’s not hurt, he just feels a little fatigued. So that’s fine, because when you are like that you’re going to go out there and try to manufacture something that’s not there and that’s when you can get hurt,” Maddon said. “I’d rather him not play under those circumstances.”

Morrow has saved 15 of 16 chances with a 1.66 ERA. He’s appeared in 25 games and thrown 21 2/3 innings.

Yu don’t know

Maddon was asked whether Yu Darvish (right triceps tendinitis) would be back before the all-star break and said “I don’t know.”

“He’s feeling better. He’s going to throw again (Monday) here and then we’re just going to keep building off of it,” Maddon said. “I think we’ll know more by the end of this coming week, exactly what we think, regarding hopefully being able to lay out a plan of getting him back. We’re not at that point yet.”

Darvish went on the disabled list May 23. The all-star break is July 16-18.

Lining up

Kris Bryant’s two-day stint leading off ended Sunday.

Maddon said he wanted to alternate righties and lefties in the lineup and could’ve had Bryant or Javier Baez lead off against Ivan Nova, but chose Baez. The option, Maddon said, was to have Bryant or Baez hit first with the other hitting third, and he decided to slot Bryant in his more familiar No. 3 spot.

“I wanted to do it again but the names in the lineup today, I felt like I had to do it this way,” Maddon said.

Jean was here

Loyola’s Sister Jean-Dolores Schmidt paid a visit to Maddon before Sunday’s game. The Cubs manager gave Sister Jean one of their paintings and signed it for her.