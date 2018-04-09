Joe McConnell, who called Bears, White Sox and local college games, dies at 79

Joe McConnell, the Bears’ radio play-by-play voice whose most famous call detailed Walter Payton breaking the NFL’s career rushing record, died Sunday in Indiana after a long illness. He was 79.

McConnell replaced Jack Brickhouse on the WBBM-780 AM Bears call in 1977, following general manager Jim Finks, with whom he had worked with the Vikings, to Chicago. In his last season with the Bears, he called Payton’s record run, a weak-side toss against the Saints that went for 6 yards and moved him past Jim Brown’s career mark of 12,312 yards.

“That’s the equivalent to Hank Aaron breaking Babe Ruth’s all-time home run record,” McConnell said. “And listen to this standing ovation!”

From 1980-84, McConnell broadcast White Sox games on WBBM-AM and WMAQ-AM, witnessing the 1983 American League West crown. He worked for the Twins from 1978-79.

Former Bears and White Sox announcer Joe McConnell died Sunday.

(Photo courtesy Purdue Athletics)

McConnell called Northwestern football in 1988 and basketball games for Larry Bird’s Indiana State team in 1978-79; DePaul from 1984-88; Illinois and Notre Dame in 1987-88; and Northwestern from 1989-94.

He became Purdue football’s radio voice in 1994, where he remained until his retirement in 2009, when the school named the visiting radio booth at Ross-Ade Stadium after him. It marked a homecoming for McConnell, who worked for the Boilermakers’ athletic department in his 20s.

McConnell was elected to the Indiana Radio Broadcast Pioneers Hall of Fame last year.

His NFL career spanned 23 seasons, starting with the 1969 Broncos. He worked nine years over two stints with the Vikings before joining the Colts from 1992-94 and the Tennessee Oilers from 1997-98. In the NBA, he called Suns games from 1970-72 and Pacers games from 1972-66, and voiced the national game of the week.

A native of Goodland, Ind., McConnell was named Sportscaster of the Year in Illinois in 1981 and Indiana in 2000. Upon his retirement, Indiana governor Mitch Daniels named him a “Sagamore of the Wabash,” the Hoosier State’s highest honorary title.