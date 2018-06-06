Joe Namath thinks ‘what could’ve been’ if he decided to play for Cubs in 1961

Joe Namath meets with Joe Maddon before Wednesday's game against the Phillies at Wrigley Field. | Madeline Kenney/Sun-Times

It took Joe Namath 57 years to step on the mound at Wrigley Field with a baseball in hand and a Cubs jersey with his name on the back.

“It crosses my mind every time I see a Cubs game,” Namath said.

In 1961, the Cubs offered Namath, a brash 18-year-old outfielder, a two-year deal worth $50,000.

They weren’t the only ones interested in him. Namath also received offers from the Cardinals, Orioles and Kansas City Athletics.

But Namath decided — actually, it was his mother — that it was important for him to get an education, thus ending his baseball pursuits.

And the rest is history.

Namath went on to win a national championship with Alabama before leading the Jets to win Super Bowl III over the Colts.

But it makes you wonder what might’ve been if “Broadway Joe,” who seriously considered turning pro as a senior in high school, accepted the Cubs’ offer.

“I have no idea,” Namath said. “I’ve been the luckiest guy around. I’ve been healthy, thank God. I thank God every day several times. I can’t imagine what would’ve been, could’ve been, should’ve been. All that stuff. But I love baseball, and my mother was right. I needed to go school.”

Namath’s first visit to Wrigley was as special to him as it was to Cubs manager Joe Maddon, who viewed the Jets star quarterback and fellow Pennsylvania native as his childhood hero.

The Cubs set it up for Namath to throw out a ceremonial first pitch, which overshadowed Bears tight end Zach Miller’s pitch.

Namath, who just 75 on Friday, said he soaked up all of Wrigley’s glory when he stepped on the field. The ballpark was even more magical than he imagined it would be.

“I got goosebumps when I walked in. It’s just wonderful, the whole thing,” Namath said. “Looks a little different than yester-year around the stadium and back. But it is Wrigley, and it’s special.”

Before Namath entered the park, he visited the statue of his favorite Cubs player, Ernie Banks. Namath would’ve been teammates with Banks.

And if the football legend made the leap to the majors out of high school, more than half-a-century later, Namath could’ve been looking at his own statue standing beside Mr. Cub