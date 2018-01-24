Joel Embiid and Co. give Fred Hoiberg some bad flashbacks as Bulls lose again

PHILADELPHIA – It took four years, but Fred Hoiberg finally got reacquainted with Joel Embiid.

Because of injuries, rest, and just bad timing, the 76ers big man had never played against the Bulls, despite being drafted third overall back in 2014.

That didn’t mean Hoiberg wasn’t familiar with the big man’s game, facing him twice during the 2013-14 season when Embiid was playing at Kansas and Hoiberg was coaching at Iowa State.

“He whooped our ass in college,’’ Hoiberg said Wednesday. “We beat him in the [Big 12] tournament. But the performance he put on in our building was one of the best college performances I’ve ever seen. He did everything. He shot threes, blocked shots at the rim, got out and ran, post-ups, everything that he’s showing now. I knew right there he was going to be a special, special player.’’

Embiid wasn’t done taking boots to the backside of a Hoiberg-coached team, either, and this time he brought along a few friends in the 115-101 76ers win.

Besides Embiid finishing with 22 points, teammate Ben Simmons recorded a triple-double, and even more impressive, accomplished the feat within the first minute of the third quarter. The second-year guard/forward finished his evening with 19 points, 17 rebounds and 14 assists.

“I mean he’s just really big, can get to the middle,’’ Bulls guard Zach LaVine said of Simmons. “Dishes, and you just don’t know what he’s going to do, attempt to score. Very indecisive with that, but they have a tough combo with him and Embiid, man. You gotta really help off Embiid and [Simmons] cuts to the hoop, facilitates, they’re good.’’

It was the second consecutive loss for the Bulls (18-30), as they finished 1-2 on the three-game road trip, head home for two games over the weekend, and then are right back on the road, off to the West Coast for a three-game trip.

Hopefully, with a backcourt once again intact.

With Kris Dunn sidelined with a concussion, Jerian Grant’s ball-handling skills – or lack thereof – were exposed late in the double-overtime loss in New Orleans on Monday, and then against Philadelphia, Hoiberg made the decision to bench him to start the second half, instead going with David Nwaba to try and slow down Simmons.

“We thought [Nwaba] did a good job on Simmons and gave us our best opportunity at slowing him down and playing him one-on-one,’’ Hoiberg said.

But slowing down Simmons wasn’t the only concern, as the Bulls shot 38 percent from the field on the night, including 23 percent in the first quarter.

“I just think we didn’t came out with any grit or toughness,’’ Hoiberg said. “We obviously didn’t shoot the ball well, especially early in that first quarter. We defended OK. But I just didn’t think our toughness was there. And then it just kind of became a my-turn shot. A guy took a bad one and we said, ‘If he’s going to take a bad one, then I’m going to take a bad one.’ And it just kind of trickled down.’’

A trickle down that needs to be stopped immediately if the Bulls want to get back to winning games.

“We just didn’t come out the right way,’’ LaVine, who finished with a season-high 21 points, said. “Didn’t knock down shots at first, that didn’t help, but I just felt like we had that type of juice that we usually come out of the game with. We’re not good enough to come out and mess around like that, so we gotta bring that energy every time.’’