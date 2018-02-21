Joel Quenneville is no longer ‘hopeful’ on Corey Crawford’s return this season

For the first time since Corey Crawford was sidelined with a head injury in December, coach Joel Quenneville wasn’t “hopeful” that the two-time Stanley Cup-winning goalie will play again this season.

Quenneville, in typical Coach Q-dialect, brushed off a question about Crawford’s return with his go-to “we’ll see on that one” response. But unlike other “we’ll see” responses, Quenneville seemed hesitant.

“Before we were [optimistic about Crawford’s return this season],” Quenneville said Wednesday before the Hawks hosted the Senators at United Center. “Where we’re at, his health’s going to dictate all that.”

When asked if it’s because of where the Hawks are at in the standings, Quenneville said: “That might be part of it. But once he gets healthy that’ll be the next decision.”

Corey Crawford hasn't played since Dec. 23. (AP Photo)

Crawford was placed on injured reserve on Dec. 27 after experiencing a head injury. The Sun-Times previously reported that Crawford was experiencing “vertigo-like symptoms” for the second time in his career.

Crawford has participated in off-ice workouts — including one on Monday — but he hasn’t been on the ice since he participated in the Hawks morning skate in Arizona last week when he took some shots from Patrick Sharp and Ryan Hartman before the skate officially began and did some other work with goaltending coach Jimmy Waite throughout the 40-minute session.

Crawford made it clear last week he’d like to be able to finish the season on the ice with the team, but the 33-year-old’s health is a priority.

“As far as I’m concerned, right now, for me, we’re just looking at it day-to-day to try to get better to put myself in a position to play,” Crawford said. “That’s all.”

There’s no reason to rush Crawford back into the net; this season is already a lost cause with the Hawks, who are in the basement of the Central Division standings with less than a 1 percent chance of making the playoffs.

The Hawks have played pitifully in Crawford’s absence. Since he played his last game on Dec. 23, the Hawks are 8-14-3 and had an ugly eight-game losing skid before entering Wednesday’s game.

