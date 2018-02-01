John DeFilippo: Bears interview was ‘fantastic,’ future ‘bright’ with Matt Nagy

Carson Wentz #11 and quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo of the Philadelphia Eagles look on as Nick Foles practices Wednesday. (Getty Images)

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — The day before the Bears first met Matt Nagy, they spent five-and-a-half hours interviewing Eagles quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo for their head coaching vacancy.

“It felt like it was 30 minutes, because it was so smooth and the dialogue was so great,” DeFilippo said Thursday at Mall of America, where the NFC champion Eagles conducted their final interviews before Sunday’s Super Bowl. “It was a lot of fun to go through the process. …

“They were absolutely fantastic. It was one of the most organized, if not the most organized, interview I’ve ever been a part of. They’d done their research on me, a ton of background, everything from personality traits. I could tell they made a ton of calls to people that had worked with me. They were so prepared. (General manager) Ryan (Pace) was even-keeled, smart, bright, and there’s no doubt he’s gonna get the Bears going in the right direction.”

Nagy, too. The Bears interviewed him Jan. 6, and agreed to make him their next head coach in the wee hours of Jan. 7.

“The future is definitely bright in Chicago with Matt,” DeFilippo said.

One reason: quarterback Mitch Trubisky.

“Whenever you feel like you have a franchise quarterback in place, it’s a lot easier to build a football team,” DeFilippo said. “They have pieces in place on defense. They were hit by the injury bug a little bit this year which obviously they explained a little bit to me. Obviously the future’s bright there.

“Obviously they’re gonna get out and try to find pieces to surround Mitchell with, very similar to what we did with Carson Wentz this offseason.”

That means wide receivers. The Eagles signed Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith during the offseason.