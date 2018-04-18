John Fox: ‘Life’s too short’ to be mad at Bears, ready for ‘new chapter’ at ESPN

John Fox said he doesn't have any ill feelings toward the Bears. | Jeff Haynes/AP Images

During this time, John Fox would typically be watching film on NFL draft prospects or holding meetings with players during Bears’ minicamp. But instead, the former Bears coach recently returned from a spring-break trip with his family.

The Bears fired Fox on Jan. 1 after three disappointing seasons. But Fox, who had a 14-34 record with the Bears, insisted that he has no ill feelings toward the Bears.

“Life’s too short,” Fox said Wednesday at Merging Vets + Players MMA event. “I think again, sometimes setbacks are set ups for bigger and better thing to come, so I’ll just attack the next chapter.”

Out of a coaching job, Fox will soon begin has new career through a different lens as an NFL in-studio analyst for ESPN.

Fox called his transition from coaching to broadcasting “interesting,” but he’s eager to start his new job.

“It’s a new chapter,” Fox said. “I get a chance to see what it’s like on the other side of the camera.”

Fox was often tight-lipped with the media after games and practices. But now with his new platform, Fox doesn’t plan to hold back from his analysis.

“I just get to talk about something I love and that’s football,” Fox said. “So not protecting a team or players or any kind of competitive stuff — so I think it’s a little bit different.”

NFL analyst Jay Glazer thinks Fox becoming an analyst will allow fans to see a different side of his friend, who he called a “lovable knucklehead.”

Glazer also planned to offer a few words of advice for Fox.

“I’m telling Foxy don’t say any of the words that I would normally say at a bar,” Glazer said. “That’s it. Then you won’t get fined, nothing will happen.”

Miller update

Tight end Zach Miller turned the corner on his recovery a few weeks ago when he finally got to ditch his crutches.

Miller, who nearly had his leg amputated after suffering a gruesome injury during an October game, plans to return to the Bears. But at the same time, Miller acknowledged that retiring is a “realistic” possibility.

Miller has been in constant communication with coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace. He said they plan to “cross that bridge” about him potentially giving up football when it’s time.

“It’s not time yet,” Miller said. “I’ve got a lot of work to do and a lot of ways to go to get back to playing ball, but everything is good.”