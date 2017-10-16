John Fox: Bears QB Mitch Trubisky ‘outstanding’ despite paltry stats

Dowell Loggains’ words last week seemed prophetic.

“You guys have heard me say, we talk about it all the time with the team: ‘You have to find a way not to lose before you win,’” the Bears’ offensive coordinator said. “And we’re still in that battle right now trying to do that, and play smarter football.”

Mitch Trubisky did just that Sunday: he didn’t lose the game.

No one will etch that onto the base of a statue. But one week after throwing an interception with the game tied and 2 ½ minutes to play, the rookie’s play in the 27-24 overtime win against the Ravens was progress. After replacing Mike Glennon, who led the NFL in turnovers when he was benched, it was a welcome change.

Quarterback Mitch Trubisky runs against the Ravens. (Getty Images)

His performance earned the trust of the Bears coaching staff as it gets ready to craft their next game plan, for the Panthers on Sunday. In his first road start, Trubisky proved he could carry out their wishes— on a short week, no less — even when it probably went against his playmaker instincts. Trubisky threw the ball away six different times rather than risk a mistake.

“It beats six interceptions,” coach John Fox said.

In a rare moment of specificity Monday, Fox praised his throwaway on third-and-3 at the Ravens’ 5. The Bears settled for a field goal.

“That’s also making a play,” running back Tarik Cohen said. “Making a play can be many things. Not making a turnover can be looked at as making a play.”

The Bears spent the week before Trubisky’s debut — and, in actuality, longer — preparing a plan that played to his strengths: rollout passes and play-action plays that would take advantage of his accuracy on the move.

Sunday’s scheme was more tailored toward identifying and avoiding the Ravens’ strengths. Trubisky’s only turnover was a fumble after he was hit on a blindside sack by safety Lardarius Webb. Blockers shoulder more blame than the quarterback.

No NFL quarterback that started and finished a game this week had fewer completions than Trubisky’s eight — three had more off the bench — or fewer passing yards than Trubisky’s 113. But in a conservative attack, Trubisky’s discretion was the better part of valor, and, the Bears said, worthy of praise.

So was a sideline meeting he held after a punt, in front of the offensive line’s bench. The message to the entire offense: no one needed to try to be a hero as long as they played together.

He lived his advice. He didn’t force anything.

“Just know he’s a player,” running back Tarik Cohen said. “He’s going to try to make plays for us. He’s just stepping into the leadership role and just becoming more of a leader.”

The best plays he made, though, were the ones he didn’t.

“I think Mitch played outstanding,” Fox said. “Did he throw the ball 45 times? No. To me, that doesn’t define ‘outstanding.’”

