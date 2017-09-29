John Fox could soon be the worst coach in Bears history

With the loss against the Packers, Bears coach John Fox fell to 1-9 in the month of September since taking over in 2015. (Getty Images)

Consider this: John Fox has won 10 games in his two-plus seasons as Chicago Bears head coach. Lovie Smith won 10 games in his final season, barely missed the playoffs and was fired.

Statistically, Fox is well on his way to becoming the worst coach in franchise history.

Move over Abe Gibron, Foxy is coming for you.

Fox came in with a reputation as a “turnaround coach” from his days in Carolina and Denver, but every turn has been for the worse during his tenure with the Bears. After the embarrassing 35-14 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Thursday, Fox’s record with the Bears fell to 10-26, a .278 winning percentage.

Gibron took over a Bears team in 1972 that saw Gale Sayers retire during training camp and Dick Butkus fight through knee injuries the rest of his career. In his three seasons, the affable Gibron was 11-30-1, a .274 winning percentage.

Just as Gibron did, Fox is on pace to finish last in the division for a third consecutive season.

Thursday’s loss gave Fox a 1-9 record in the month of September since taking over in 2015.

If he makes it through the remainder of the season, Fox needs to win at least four of the remaining 12 games to avoid surpassing Gibron for the all-time lowest winning percentage.

How did Fox, a two-time Super Bowl coach, get to this point?

The debacle against the Packers was pretty much a showcase for the Fox era:

–Constant confusion on offensive, leading to Mike Glennon having to burn timeouts.

–Repeated silly penalties (8 for 62 yards) on key plays.

–Undisciplined play, including the late hit from Danny Trevathan, and no consequences.

–Running an injured Jordan Howard late in the game when the Bears are down 35-7.

“There’s no excuses or no explanations,” John Fox said after the game. “It wasn’t good.”

No, it wasn’t good and hasn’t been good.

Bears fans, if you really want to get depressed about where this team is at under Fox, watch Patriots coach Bill Belichick brilliantly break down offensive adjustments and just imagine what it would be like.