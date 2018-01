Bears players show support for John Fox on social media

Though the McCaskeys and fans might not be in accordance, it sounds as though Bears players will miss their departing coach.

Despite a disappointing 14-34 record in three seasons, John Fox left with the support of several players.

After Sunday’s season-ending 23-10 loss to the Vikings, Prince Amukamara, Kendall Wright and Akiem Hicks fully endorsed Fox, whose future was still in doubt.

When word spread Monday morning about Fox’s firing, some players took to social media to offer their thoughts.

I Really Appreciate Everything Coach Learned A Lot From All The Talks…🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/BsnYqdoGUe — Eddie Jackson (@EJackson_4) January 1, 2018

Damn Foxy things didn’t go the way we wanted but I appreciate you for taking a chance on me and believing in me when everybody else didn’t. Much love for you coach pic.twitter.com/0v2CXMy5rB — Jordan Howard (@JHowardx24) January 1, 2018