John Fox: Kyle Fuller’s performance the best by Bears CB in 3 years

Kyle Fuller made himself a lot of money Sunday.

Or, rather, continued to.

The Bears cornerback shut down Browns receiver Josh Gordon, intercepting a DeShone Kizer throw in the end zone and finishing with six passes defensed in a 20-3 win. Per Pro Football Focus, Fuller was targeted nine times and didn’t allow a single catch.

“It’s as good a game by a corner, honestly, since I’ve been here,” coach John Fox said.

Bears cornerback Kyle Fuller celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass.

Teams will remember the performance when Fuller becomes a free agent this offseason.

“I feel like I’ve been doing that just throughout the year,” Fuller said. “Trying to get better, do it consistently, week in and week out.”

Fuller ran the out and up route better than Gordon did. With about two minutes left in the first half, Kizer looked right, pump faked and went deep. Fuller caught it in the end zone with no challenge from Gordon, who played despite being under the weather.

“That definitely worked out perfect,” Fuller said.

He said he knew the Seahawks’ tendencies in that part of the field — they had the ball at the 28 — as well as Kizer’s propensity to take risks. Fox said that was a product of Fuller’s film study; the Bears chart minutes spent watching tape on iPads, and Fuller has been atop the list all year.

“He had a good understanding of his matchup. … “ Fox said. “You only do that with a lot of preparation. Real pros do that.”