John Fox loses another challenge as Mitch Trubisky penalty stands

Bears coach John Fox fell to 6-9 in challenges with the Bears when he lost another one against the Bengals in the first quarter Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium. (Gary Landers/AP)

The challenge flag continues to be challenging for Bears coach John Fox.

Fox lost a challenge when officials confirmed an illegal-forward-pass call against quarterback Mitch Trubisky in the first quarter against the Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium. Fox has won just 6-0f-15 challenges in three seasons with the Bears and 48-of-130 in his head coaching career. And one of the six challenge “victories” was actually a loss, when Bennie Cunningham’s lunch for the pylon turned into a touchback.

On a second-and-12 play from his 30-yard line, Trubisky completed was flushed out of the pocket and hurriedly completed a pass to Kendall Wright for a 19-yard gain. But he pretty clearly was ahead of the line of scrimmage when he released the ball. Fox challenged anyway and lost. So the Bears ended up with a loss of down, a five-yard penalty and a loss of a time out from that scenario.

On third-and-17 following the infraction, Trubisky threw a three-yard pass to tight end Daniel Brown and the Bears punted.