John Fox says Mitch Trubisky had ‘arguably his best game’ vs. Lions

John Fox called Mitch Trubisky's performance against the Lions "arguably his best game." (Getty Images)

Based on yardage alone, Mitch Trubisky had the best game of his young NFL career Saturday against the Lions.

The Bears rookie quarterback fired 46 passes and completed 31 — both season highs — for 314 yards and a touchdown. Problem was, Trubisky completed three of his attempts to Lions defenders and took two sacks. It all added up to a 66.8 passer rating in a 20-10 loss to the Lions.

Considering Trubisky had posted ratings of 112.4 (Bengals) and 117.2 (49ers) the previous two weeks, he probably doesn’t look upon Saturday’s effort as his finest hour.

John Fox does, though.

During his regular meeting with the media on Monday, Fox called Trubisky’s performance “arguably his best game.”

John Fox said Saturday was "arguably (Trubisky's) best game." Pointed to adjustments at the line of scrimmage and getting players lined up correctly. — JJ Stankevitz (@JJStankevitz) December 18, 2017

No doubt realizing that his only ticket off the coaching hot seat is through Trubisky’s development, Fox has been raving about Trubisky of late.

#Bears HC John Fox: "I've seen enough to say Mitchell Trubisky is going to have a heck of a career. I get to see him everyday, how he works, how he studies, the demeanor he has with his teammates….he has a bright future ahead of him." @cbschicago — Megan Mawicke (@MeganMawicke) December 18, 2017

When Trubisky made a surprise appearance during the media conference, he returned the favor to his coach.