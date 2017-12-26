John Fox on Mitch Trubisky’s runs: ‘A dimension … not everybody has’

Bears 12/26/2017, 02:57pm
Patrick Finley
@patrickfinley | email

Even with unsure footing during Sunday’s snowstorm, Mitch Trubisky’s decisiveness and athletic ability made him the Bears’ best weapon. Twice on third down, the rookie quarterback scrambled for a first down.

The runs — for 14 and 11 yards, respectively — were two of the Bears’ 10 longest plays in their 20-3 win against the Browns.

Trubisky ran for 44 yards on seven carries; running Jordan Howard had 44 on 21 runs.

“He’s got that ability,” Bears coach John Fox said Tuesday. “He’s done it before. It’s not his first time. But I thought those were some big conversions at some big moments. It gives you a dimension at the quarterback position that not everybody has.”

Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky scrambles Sunday. (AP)

