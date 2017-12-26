John Fox on Mitch Trubisky’s runs: ‘A dimension … not everybody has’

Even with unsure footing during Sunday’s snowstorm, Mitch Trubisky’s decisiveness and athletic ability made him the Bears’ best weapon. Twice on third down, the rookie quarterback scrambled for a first down.

The runs — for 14 and 11 yards, respectively — were two of the Bears’ 10 longest plays in their 20-3 win against the Browns.

Trubisky ran for 44 yards on seven carries; running Jordan Howard had 44 on 21 runs.

“He’s got that ability,” Bears coach John Fox said Tuesday. “He’s done it before. It’s not his first time. But I thought those were some big conversions at some big moments. It gives you a dimension at the quarterback position that not everybody has.”