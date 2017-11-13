John Fox on pylon call: ‘In hindsight I would not have challenged it’
Whether he was afraid to single out an assistant who gave him bad advice or to rip the officiating — or both — Bears coach John Fox was hesitant to detail exactly why he got the decision to challenge Benny Cunningham’s dive out of bounds wrong.
He knows, though, that he made a mistake.
“Unfortunately, I can’t really respond exactly how I would like to,” he said Monday after reviewing film. “Obviously in those situations, hindsight is 20/20, I probably would not challenge that if I were given the opportunity again.”
He was asked if he didn’t want to be fined by the league.
“You’re really not allowed to respond,” he said. “Yeah.”
Cunningham was ruled out of bounds at the 2-yard line when he dove for the right pylon. Fox challenged the ruling, hoping for a touchdown, but officials decided Cunningham had fumbled the ball into the pylon. They ruled a touchback, giving the Packers the ball.
Assistants upstairs who saw the play “saw it pretty much how I thought I saw it,” Fox said.
“We got plenty of guys that do it, very smart guys, and sometimes the decision goes against you — whether it’s Zach (Miller’s) catch a week ago, or no catch, or this decision, it just happens. It’s part of football. …
“In hindsight I would not have challenged it, because it took points — however many points we don’t know — but in my opinion it hurt our cause.”