John Fox on pylon call: ‘In hindsight I would not have challenged it’

Whether he was afraid to single out an assistant who gave him bad advice or to rip the officiating — or both — Bears coach John Fox was hesitant to detail exactly why he got the decision to challenge Benny Cunningham’s dive out of bounds wrong.

He knows, though, that he made a mistake.

“Unfortunately, I can’t really respond exactly how I would like to,” he said Monday after reviewing film. “Obviously in those situations, hindsight is 20/20, I probably would not challenge that if I were given the opportunity again.”

He was asked if he didn’t want to be fined by the league.

Bears coach John Fox argues a call with line judge Bart Longson on Sunday. (AP)

“You’re really not allowed to respond,” he said. “Yeah.”

Cunningham was ruled out of bounds at the 2-yard line when he dove for the right pylon. Fox challenged the ruling, hoping for a touchdown, but officials decided Cunningham had fumbled the ball into the pylon. They ruled a touchback, giving the Packers the ball.

Assistants upstairs who saw the play “saw it pretty much how I thought I saw it,” Fox said.

“We got plenty of guys that do it, very smart guys, and sometimes the decision goes against you — whether it’s Zach (Miller’s) catch a week ago, or no catch, or this decision, it just happens. It’s part of football. …

“In hindsight I would not have challenged it, because it took points — however many points we don’t know — but in my opinion it hurt our cause.”