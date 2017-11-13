John Fox: ‘Time will tell’ if Bears G Kyle Long can return from injury

One day after guard Kyle Long was active but didn’t start, Bears coach John Fox would only say that “time will tell” if he could play through the finger injury he suffered against the Saints.

Long played one snap Sunday — a field goal attempt before halftime when starter Josh Sitton left the game. Sitton returned for the next play.

“Last week I didn’t feel like he was quite able to practice in a full speed to be prepared,” Fox said Monday. “He’s physically capable of being active. But again, this is a game where you have to practice to get ready for a game in a lot of cases.

“So he was active, so he was healthy enough, but I’m not sure he was going to be healthy enough to take 70 snaps in a game.”

Kyle Long played one snap Sunday. (AP)

Long was supposed to have left shoulder injury in the offseason, but complications from a procedure on his ankle scuttled those plans.

Long returned to the sideline in New Orleans after hurting his finger, but did not play. Sunday, the Bears started Hroniss Grasu at center and shited Cody Whitehair to right guard.

With Tom Compton (ankle) out, the Bears had no other offensive linemen on the 53-man roster. Perhaps Long was active only to keep the Bears from having to promote a practice-squad player.

“We didn’t have a lot of alternatives,” Fox said.