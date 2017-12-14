John Fox’s struggles vs. NFC North one reason Bears went south

To Akiem Hicks, divisional games are the essence of football itself.

“An old coach of mine told me once, ‘If you can’t play good against your division, what use are you to us?'” the Bears’ star defensive end said. “It’s the truth. If you can’t play good against a team you’re gonna play twice a year, then what’s the point of you being there?”

The reason: there’s no tricking someone you play twice a year. There’s no marching up the standings — or changing a team culture — without beating them.

“Every game in this league is hard,” left tackle Charles Leno said. “But a divisional game, teams are going to play harder. You know your opponent a little better because you see them more.”

Bears head coach John Fox has won three NFC North games (AP)

The Bears, though, haven’t been able to figure out the NFC North. It’s one of the most compelling arguments to fire John Fox at the end of the year.

In Fox’s tenure, the Bears are 3-13 against the NFC North — with one win apiece against the Packers, Lions and Vikings. They’re 0-4 this season with two division games left to play: at the Lions on Saturday and at the Vikings in the season finale.

As a result, they’ve been in last place in the division for 34 consecutive NFL weeks — and in sole possession of it for 27 and counting.

When he was hired, Fox said his challenge “starts with being successful in your division.” Later, chairman George McCaskey said the Bears’ formula was to “dominate at home, dominate your division and, if you can play .500 ball on the road, you should be in the playoffs.”

The Bears have done none of the above. They’ll point to being close — nine of Fox’s 13 NFC North losses have come by one eight points or less — but playing competitive games is the very nature of divisional play.

Fox implied this week that the Bears’ last two losses in Detroit, by three points apiece, were because of penalty flags. In 2015, Kyle Fuller pried the ball away from Golden Tate at the goal line, but the play was overturned from an interception to a touchdown. Later, Pernell McPhee was flagged for roughing the passer on fourth down, and the Lions eventually scored the game-winning touchdown. Last season, a holding penalty prevented the Bears from trying a potential game-tying field goal.

The Bears spoke with the NFL’s officiating office this week, then, trying to pre-empt a third such game.

Fox said beating an NFC North team “will be high on our priority list because we haven’t defeated a division opponent.” The question then becomes: does it matter?

It seems increasingly likely that the Bears part with Fox after the season finale against the Vikings — either that Sunday night or the next morning, on New Year’s Day. It’s fair to wonder whether he could land another head coaching job, or would want to. He hasn’t been a coordinator since 2001.

Even were Fox to rattle off wins in each of his final three Bears games — and finish the season on a four-game streak — it might not be enough.

Finishing 7-9 with a surging rookie quarterback in Mitch Trubisky qualifies as progress over last year’s 3-13 finish, but the Bears would certainly weigh the circumstances of those victories. They would have come against the Bengals without five defensive starters; the Lions; the winless Browns in a sparsely attended Soldier Field on Christmas Eve; and a Vikings team that could start its backups after sealing up their playoff seed.

If Fox is fired, then, the best way to explain how things went south is by looking North.

