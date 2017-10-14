John Hayden not planning to tone down his style: ‘Fights happen’

John Hayden is a Yale graduate with a valuable brain. But he’s also a hockey player. So when it’s time to fight, Hayden’s going to fight, no matter the potential consequences.

“In competitive games, fights happen,” Hayden said.

They’ve been happening for Hayden more than any other Hawks player lately. Hayden picked a fight with seemingly half the Columbus Blue Jackets in two preseason games, and caved in Minnesota winger Marcus Foligno’s face with a devastating right hook Thursday night at the United Center. Foligno suffered a facial fracture and will be out at least a week.

Hayden was clearly a bit shaken by the effect of his haymaker.

Minnesota's Marcus Foligno lands a punch on John Hayden during the second period Thursday night. Foligno suffered a facial fracture. (AP Photo)

“[I have] a lot of respect for him as a player, and no matter how competitive the game gets, you never want anyone to get hurt,” Hayden said after Saturday’s morning skate. “I [wish] him a speedy recovery.”

With Jordin Tootoo on long-term injured reserve, Hayden has stepped up as the Blackhawks’ de facto enforcer. Of course, the question is, in an era in which speed and skill trump braun, is there really a need for an enforcer? And with all the research into head injuries and Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE), should fighting even be allowed in the NHL?

Fighting has decreased dramatically in recent seasons, but likely always will remain a part of the game. Players insist the self-policing cuts down on cheap shots and injuries.

“Hockey’s a speed and skill game these days, and if you want to be here, you’ve got to play that kind of game,” Hayden said. “That’s my focus, that’s what I work on all summer. [But] sometimes things come up in competitive games.”

The Hawks’ fourth line, with Hayden, Lance Bouma and Tommy Wingels, has added a physical element the team has been lacking in recent seasons. And that style of play tends to lead to fights. Joel Quenneville’s OK with that, to an extent.

“Fighting is something that can evolve from the way he plays,” Quenneville said of Hayden. “He has to be willing. Sometimes you play a hard game and [with] the physicality, sometimes they just happen. I’m not saying fight or don’t fight, but sometimes those are the results.”

Murphy out again

Connor Murphy, who was acquired in June for Niklas Hjalmarsson and is signed for five more years at $3.85 million per season, will be a healthy scratch for the second time in three games. Jan Rutta’s excellent start has made Murphy the odd-man out when Quenneville wants to get veteran Cody Franson in the lineup.

Quenneville tried to frame it as a positive situation.

“Everyone wants to make a contribution, not just one guy,” Quenneville said. “But it’s still part of the decision-making process, and some nights, [those decisions] are easier. I like when we have to make tough ones.”

Schmaltz out, too

Nick Schmaltz was originally targeting a return Thursday against Minnesota. But instead he’ll miss his fourth straight game with an apparent head injury suffered last Saturday against the Blue Jackets (he also missed the last 58 minutes of that game). Tanner Kero, not Artem Anisimov, will skate in his spot between Ryan Hartman and Patrick Kane.